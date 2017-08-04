CCG reveals options for future of Corby’s Urgent Care Centre

Have your say

Corby CCG has revealed the options for the future of the town’s urgent care centre, which it will decide upon next week.

An extraordinary meeting has been called for Tuesday (August 8) where health officials will make a decision on provision at the site in Cottingham Road beyond September 30.

The current contract with operators Lakeside+ ends then, with Lakeside declining to take on a new contract because it says the CCG is not offering enough money and no other bidders coming forward.

Now the options for October 1 onwards have been revealed.

The CCG says it can:

- Run the site under the previously proposed caretaker contract

- Run the site at a mediated contract rate

- Extend the current contract at A&E tariff rates

- Run further consultation with the public and stakeholders

- Close the centre

A decision on an independent review of funding proposals is due today (Friday).

A spokesman for NHS Corby Clinical Commissioning Group said: “The governing body is meeting at 9.30am on August 8 to discuss the options for the immediate future of the urgent care centre.

“Ahead of this, the commissioners have prepared a short executive summary of the options which can be viewed here.

“A fuller paper is expected to be published early next week.

“Any comments on these options should be directed to Sarah McKenzie at Corby CCG.”