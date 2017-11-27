Cash stolen during Northampton distraction burglary

A man stole cash from a Northampton home while he pretended to check a water leak in the victim's house.

The theft happened in Portland Place off Wellingborough Road, on Friday, November 24 at about 12pm.

The thief is described as a white man with pale skin and short fair hair. He was about 6ft, of broad build, had a local accent and was aged 27-33. He wore a light brown jumper.

While in the property, he managed to distract the victim and steal cash before making off.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.