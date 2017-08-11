Cash boost helps save historic Raunds church

St Peter’s Church in Raunds has received a £20,000 grant to help fund a project that includes underpinning the building and glazing repairs to several windows.

The church is one of 70 churches and chapels in England, Wales and Scotland set to benefit from rescue funding of £522,241 from the National Churches Trust, the UK’s church support charity.

The Project Group for St Peter’s Church said: “We are extremely grateful for this grant from the National Churches Trust, which will allow us to go ahead and carry out the urgent repairs to stabilise our beautiful Grade I listed church building.

“These structural issues have been a concern for the church for many years, and so we are delighted that we can now go ahead with the repairs, which will be our first step towards making the building more available to the community.”

St Peter’s is a Norman church, which was rebuilt in 1220 with additions in 1300 and 1450.

It contains many rare features from different centuries, including medieval wall paintings, a rare medieval 24-hour clock and important stained glass windows.

These and many other rare features are now in jeopardy owing to subsidence of the building which has already caused considerable damage to the medieval paintings, the medieval carvings and the stonework outside.

A stained glass window has been removed to preserve and eliminate the danger of any further damage.

The underpinning work will stabilise the church building and prevent further damage occurring in the future.

The repair work to the windows will enable them to be restored, removing boards which have been put up to protect them and restoring the window which has had to be removed.

It will form the foundation for later work, including the provision of facilities which will enable the church to be opened up to much wider use.

Without this basic work, none of the rest could take place.

Huw Edwards, broadcaster and journalist and vice-president of the National Churches Trust, said: “I’m delighted that St Peter’s, Raunds, is to be saved for the future with the help of a £20,000 National Churches Trust Repair Grant.

“This will ensure that this historic church remains open and at the service of local people.”