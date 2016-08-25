Cash boost for Wellingborough youth club after nomination from Swansgate shoppers

A Wellingborough youth club has received a donation towards new equipment, and it’s all thanks to Swansgate Shopping Centre’s Community Chest initiative.

Fusion Youth Club, a weekly group for children up to the age of 15 where they can socialise and take part in various activities, received £100 from the shopping centre in July.

The Community Chest initiative gives local shoppers and visitors the chance to nominate a local fundraiser, challenge, charity or club, and then the centre chooses one cause to win the monthly £100 prize money.

Helen Bates from Fusion Youth Club said: “It was a lovely surprise to win the £100 which the kids will benefit from with some much-needed new equipment.

“A big thank you to everyone who nominated us.”

Lindsay Tickner, centre manager at Swansgate Shopping Centre, said: “We are thrilled to announce Fusion Youth Club as our Community Chest July winner.

“The club provides fantastic services to our young shoppers, and we are delighted to be supporting such a great local cause.”

And she added: “We’re now taking nominations for August, so whether you have a fantastic local club or charity in mind, we’d love to help.”

Nominations are taken until the last day of each month, by posting nominations in the Community Chest box in-centre located by Wilko.

A team from Swansgate choose the cause to support each month before it is announced on Swansgate’s website and Facebook page.

For more information on the Community Chest, go to www.swansgateshoppingcentre.com.