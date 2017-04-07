Cash boost for efforts to improve people’s lives in Kettering

Accommodation Concern has received £5,000 to fund literacy, numeracy and budgeting courses for people in the Kettering area.

The donation was provided by the Santander Foundation, which offers Discovery Grants to UK registered charities for projects which help disadvantaged people.

Accommodation Concern prevents and alleviates poverty, hardship and distress while assisting people who have not had the benefit of a stable, formal education to learn essential skills.

The charity works with people with no qualifications or those who have special educational needs.

The grant will enable the organisation to provide pre-entry level literacy and numeracy courses and one-to-one support to help people reach their goals.

Chief executive at Accommodation Concern Rachel Bradshaw-Wilson said: “Not every person is fortunate enough to have had uninterrupted access to education.

“Homelessness, family breakdown, illness and other problems can disrupt a person’s education.

“With the help of the Santander Foundation, Accommodation Concern will make a difference to the lives of those who have missed the opportunity of learning basic literacy and numeracy skills.”

Branch director at Santander’s Kettering branch Laura Wilkinson said: “The Santander Foundation makes hundreds of donations every year to good causes throughout the UK.

“Our branch is committed to playing a key part in the community and we are delighted to be supporting Accommodation Concern, and hope the donation makes a real difference to local people.”