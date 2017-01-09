Cash and jewellery taken during Desborough burglary

Thieves smashed a door before taking cash and jewellery from a house in Desborough.

The rear patio door of a property in Westmorland Drive was smashed and items were taken including cash, jewellery and possibly a car key during the break-in sometime between 9am and 9pm on Friday, January 6.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111555.