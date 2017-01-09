Cash and jewellery taken during Desborough burglary

Thieves smashed a door before taking cash and jewellery from a house in Desborough.
The rear patio door of a property in Westmorland Drive was smashed and items were taken including cash, jewellery and possibly a car key during the break-in sometime between 9am and 9pm on Friday, January 6.
Witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111555.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northamptonshire Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.