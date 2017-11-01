Cash and jewellery stolen in Wollaston burglary

Cash and jewellery were stolen during a burglary in Wollaston.

Offenders broke into the house in Monks Road at some point between 8am and 6.30pm on Thursday, October 19.

An extensive search of the property took place before the offenders made off with items including cash and jewellery.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the break-in can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.