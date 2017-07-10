Carnival helps raise more than £100 for Wellingborough community centre

People lining the streets for Wellingborough’s carnival helped raise more than £100 for a community centre.

Glamis Hall entered a float in this year’s parade with the theme of Alice In Wonderland.

Graham Campbell from Glamis Hall sent in these pictures of their entry and said: “Everyone had a fantastic time in the carnival.

“Our theme was Alice in Wonderland and everyone really got into the carnival spirit by dressing up and dancing to Adrian’s party music all the way round.” While they didn’t win their category, they were still pleased to pick up second place and Graham said the main thing was ‘everyone coming together and having fun.’

And he added: “We also collected £121.52 in our buckets, which is a fantastic amount of money.”

Wellingborough carnival took place on Saturday, July 1.

