Caribbean fun in the sun in Wellingborough this weekend

Wellingborough Market will host a range of Caribbean themed stalls and activities this Saturday as part of a programme of summer events taking place on the market.

The Caribbean Fun in the Sun event, organised by market traders and supported by Wellingborough Norse and Wellingborough Council, will take place between 8.30am and 3pm and include music, dancing and food from the holiday islands, along with competitions for kids and adults.

Visitors can sample authentic Caribbean dishes and mocktails, play dominoes, listen to reggae music and even try out limbo dancing.

The Utopia Mas Band arts organisation will be on hand to provide some colour with traditional carnival headpieces to try.

Market trader Tina Collette said: “We’re really excited to be hosting this event.

“Wellingborough has a strong Afro-Caribbean community so it’s great to get together and share some of their amazing food and culture.

“We’re hoping for a little bit of Caribbean weather to add to the atmosphere on the day!”