Card-making challenge in Kettering proves a success

A crafter held a card-making challenge in Kettering in aid of Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Mikaela Titheridge’s Birthday Wishes Challenge invited members of the community to make as many birthday cards as possible at the Kettering Park Hotel & Spa.

The event was part of a network of Birthday Wishes Challenge events which took place across the country, launched by craft company Stampin’ Up!

As a Stampin’ Up! Demonstrator based in Spaldwick, just over the border in Cambridgeshire, Mikaela was responsible for running her local Birthday Wishes Challenge event.

Five hundred cards were created at the Kettering event which will be donated to be used by families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses who often don’t have the time to buy their own.

Overall 9,493 cards were created nationwide.

Mikaela Titheridge said: “I am delighted by the response to my local Birthday Wishes Challenge event.

“It was a great opportunity to give support to families who are going through such difficult times.

“I’d like to thank everyone who kindly gave up their time to come and help make the cards for this truly worthwhile cause.”

The “Birthday Wishes Challenge” kick-started a two-part charity campaign by Stampin’ Up! with another nationwide card making challenge scheduled to take place in December.

Ronald McDonald House Charities provide free ‘home away from home’ accommodation at specialist children’s hospitals across the UK, enabling families with children who are in hospital care to stay close to them and maintain a degree of normal family life.