Car shooting in Northampton leaves two women with minor injuries

Two women were taken to hospital with minor injuries following reports of a car being shot in Northampton.

Police officers were called to the incident in South Holme Court, Thorplands, shortly after 6pm last night (Friday, November 17).

The two women were passengers in the car.

Police also received reports of a group of people carrying knives in the area at the time.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Officers investigating what happened would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed last night’s disorder.

Chief Inspector Lara Alexander-Lloyd, said: “This was a serious incident to which we are responding robustly and people will see additional officers in the Thorplands area over the weekend while we investigate.

“I would urge anyone who may have any concerns about the disorder we saw last night to speak to one of our officers on patrol. Alternatively, anyone with concerns or any information about last night’s incident can call us on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”