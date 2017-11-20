Car ploughs into Kettering house

A car careered through the wall of a house in Kettering at the weekend.

The incident took place in Kylesku Crescent at about 2am on Sunday (November 19).

The car ploughed into the house, but fortunately nobody was inside at the time.

A police spokesman said nobody was in the house at the time of the incident but the building suffered structural damage.

A 35-year-old man from Kettering was arrested for possession of class A drugs.

He has since been released under investigation.