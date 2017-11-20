Car ploughs into Kettering house

A car careered through the wall of a house in Kettering at the weekend.
The incident took place in Kylesku Crescent at about 2am on Sunday (November 19).
A police spokesman said nobody was in the house at the time of the incident but the building suffered structural damage.
A 35-year-old man from Kettering was arrested for possession of class A drugs.
He has since been released under investigation.
