Car park work at KGH on schedule

Work is progressing on Kettering General Hospital’s additional 240-space car park deck.

Contractors moved on to Car Park B on the weekend of July 7 to 9 and are now well under way in erecting some of the 500 tonnes of steel infrastructure needed to support the new deck.

Half of Car Park B is still open but the section nearest the main hospital building is closed to allow the work to progress.

This will change in August when the other half of the car park will close to enable the second half of the decking to be installed.

An additional 111-space temporary patient car park is now available in Car Park C – next to the diabetes centre opposite Car Park B – to offset the spaces lost in Car Park B.

This was previously a staff-only car park – staff have received temporary alternate spaces off site.

The aim is to complete Car Park B’s deck by mid November which will mean Car Park B has a new capacity of 471 spaces – some 240 more than previoulsly.

Kettering General Hospital director of estates Derek Shaw said: “Visitors to the hospital will have seen how quickly the work is progressing with more infrastructure going up each day.

“We are on schedule to complete the deck in Car Park B by mid-November which will bring significant benefits for patients and visitors by reducing queueing and improving flow around the site.

“Clearly there will be a certain amount of disruption and inconvenience in the mean time and we apologise for that.

“I would like to thank the public and staff for bearing with us while we make these beneficial changes.”

The hospital’s car parking and access changes so far have included establishing an emergency services ‘red route’ on to the hospital site to enable quick access to A&E with associated changes to slip roads at the front of the hospital.

Car Park A is set to become a short-stay car park from this autumn with 60 spaces for short stay use, about 40 disabled badge spaces and two ‘drop and go’ zones for patients, taxis and emergency transport at the front of the car park.

Ramps have already been installed on Car Park A and the plan is put in supermarket style coin deposit wheelchair shelters to improve access. Car Park B and C are now pay and display.

To keep up to date with changes to the car park go to www.kgh.nhs.uk.