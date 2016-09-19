Car deliberately set on fire in Barton Seagrave

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was set on fire in Barton Seagrave at the weekend.

At about 5.30am yesterday morning (Sunday), a car parked outside a house in Castle Way was deliberately set alight.

Police are keen to speak to a potential witness who spoke to the vehicle’s owner and claimed to have seen two males wearing hooded tops in the area.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 119 of 18/9/16 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.