Car awaiting recovery after crash just off A14 at Kettering

Police were called following a collision just off the A14 near Kettering.

The crash happened at about 7.40am today (Wednesday) on the roundabout at Junction 7 of the A14.

A police spokesman said there were no injuries, but one of the vehicles involved, a Citroen C2, was awaiting recovery so had been moved onto the roundabout.

Several people have contacted the police about the car on the roundabout, but the spokesman said they are aware of it and the vehicle is just there until it can be recovered.

A ‘police aware’ sticker has been left on the car to let people know that they do not need to contact police about it.