Candidates announced for Corby Conservative leadership contest

Two candidates have entered the race to be the next leader of the Corby Conservatives after Cllr Rob McKellar announced he will be stepping down from November 1.

Cllr Bob Rutt (Rural West ward) and Cllr Kevin Watt (Weldon and Gretton ward) will both stand in the leadership election, which will be held by the Conservative group on Corby Council later this month.

This will be followed by a period of transition during October, with the new leader taking over on November 1.

Outgoing leader Cllr McKellar said: “It is always pleasing to see a democratic run-off rather than an uncontested coronation.

“It gives the candidates the opportunity to really think about what they stand for and what direction they will take the local party in before setting out their stall.

“Whoever wins will have my full and unwavering support, and the whole Conservative group has committed to uniting behind the new leader.”

Cllr McKellar announced last month that he would be resigning to take up a head of legal practice role at a UK law firm.