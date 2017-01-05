Can you help the homeless in Kettering?

A group has been set up by residents to discuss ways of helping the homeless in Kettering.

Kettering Council’s opposition leader Mick Scrimshaw said the local authority was unable to cope with the number of housing applications earlier this year, which has seen a sharp increase.

Now kind-hearted Kettering residents have started discussing ways to offer a helping hand by creating a Facebook group, ‘Kettering Help The Homeless’.

The group’s founder, Donna Shambrook, says she hopes the community can pull together.

She said: “We want to raise awareness and to help those in need, and to start tackling homelessness with other charities.

“It [homelesness] is very bad yet it’s kept quiet due to the fact there’s not much help out there to support the homeless.

“I’m overwhelmed with the support and advice – it’s all been fantastic.

“I’m hoping as a community we can all pull together and help these people.”

Discussions in the group so far have led to people advertising places that offer shelter and food, residents offering to donate clothes and suggestions of running a charity shop at the town’s market.

Ms Shambrook has urged other residents to join in the discussions and offer their support.

She said: “Please do help, the more help the further we can go and in the future the more we can do.

“Just that little bit of help goes a long way.”

To join the group, click here.