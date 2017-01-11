Can you help Rushden fitness instructor get to America for disabled strongman contest?

A man who was told he wouldn’t walk again needs your help to get to America to compete against disabled strongmen from around the world.

Tony Butcher has suffered three life-threatening incidents which left him in a coma with a brain injury and paralysed.

But despite being told by a doctor he would never walk again, he has battled back to prove them wrong.

Tony, who now works as a fitness instructor in Rushden, became Britain’s paralympic champion in powerlifting in 2014, came seventh in Britain’s Disabled Strongman 2015 and tenth in 2016.

He now has the chance to go to the Arnold Classics Disabled Strongman event in Columbus, Ohio, but needs to raise £2,500 to get him there.

Tessa Donovan is helping with the fundraising and said: “Due to Tony’s amazing progress and achievements, he has been given the opportunity to attend the Arnold Classics Disabled Strongman in Ohio, but needs your help and generosity to be able to attend.

Tony needs to raise �2,500 to get to the event in Ohio

“This man’s determination got him through the worst possible time of his life, he decided to help others in his situation and became a fitness instructor in exercise and disability.

“Unfortunately Tony can only do this part-time as his injuries leave him in pain everyday and feeling fatigued very quickly.

“He needs our help.

“Help us to sponsor Tony so he can attend the Arnold Classics for Disabled Strongman event.”

Tony is looking for help to raise the money needed

Tony’s troubles began when he suffered a boxing injury, then head injuries in a car crash in 2003 which led to him spending four weeks in intensive care.

After years of rehabilitation, Tony was then assaulted and he was left with a broken neck and an incomplete spinal injury called Browns Sequard syndrome.

His spinal injury leaves him in a lot of pain day to day, and he says the only thing that got him through the difficult time was being able to go to the gym.

He said it has been his lifeline and by becoming a fitness instructor, he hopes he can give something back to people who are in the same situation as him.

Can you help Tony realise his dream?

Tessa added: “To become the world’s disabled strongman is his dream for the future.

“Let’s help him get a step closer to the dream.”

Anyone who wants to help Tony get to America for the event in March can click here