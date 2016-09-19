Can you help homeless in Corby this winter?

Two men who walked the length of the Grand Union Canal have raised £1,750 for a Corby night shelter.

Paul Millen and Kyle Hall took on the challenge to raise the cash for Corby Nightlight, which is not appealing for volunteers to attend an information evening tomorrow evening (Tuesday, September 20) to find out more about helping the charity over the winter.

Corby Nightlight co-ordinator Miriam Pulinger said: “They successfully completed the walk though it was quite gruelling at times!

“Up till now they have raised over £1,750 which is great and will be so useful for this coming winter.”

The charity is holding an information evening tomorrow for anyone who might be interested in volunteering at the Winter Night Shelter at the Church of the Epihpany The meeting will be at St.Columba’s Church, Studfall Avenue, NN17 1LG at 7pm tomorrow. All are welcome.