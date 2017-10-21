Campaigners set up petition against pig farm near Kettering

Animal campaigners have set up a petition against plans for a pig farm near Kettering.

Cranford Power wants to build a unit to rear and ‘finish’ 800 pigs at a time on land west of the A510 at Cranford.

But campaigners from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) say the site will cause a number of problems.

They say operations will create ‘strong odours’ which will disturb local residents and affect air quality.

They also say traffic on the A510 will ‘intensify’.

Their petition reads: “The farm would cause immense suffering to the pigs confined there.

“Pigs are highly intelligent animals who often outperform dogs in learning tests.

“They are naturally very clean, live in small family groups, and enjoy playing, exploring their surroundings, foraging for food, and building nests for their offspring.

“On intensive farms, they are typically crammed by the hundreds into barren enclosures, where they are denied the opportunity to carry out any of these natural forms of behaviour.”

If plans are approved, the pigs would be reared from the weight of 7kg through to 105kg.

Piglets would be delivered to the site after weaning at 28 days old and would be reared until the age of 20 weeks.

A planning statement said: “The proposed building will be used for the rearing and finishing of pigs on a straw-based high welfare rearing system.

“The proposed system is not intensive.

“It will enable the applicant to become more competitive and economically sustainable.

“The proposal represents an essential farm diversification project as a result of low commodity prices relating to the production of cereal crops.”

A decision could be made by November 2 this year.

To view the petition, click here.