Campaign launched to reduce street drinking in Wellingborough

A campaign has been launched to reduce the amount and impact of street drinking in Wellingborough town centre.

Wellingborough Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to report street drinking as part of its ‘#NotInOurTownCentre’ initiative by taking pictures and uploading them to the organisation’s website.

The move is an attempt to help build up evidence to support a new application to establish a no-drinking zone covering a defined area in the town centre.

Chamber president Rob Hart, who also runs Wellingborough firm Hart Family Brewers, said: “We are getting involved because our members have been complaining about this for long enough and it’s time to take action.

“We have a town centre to be proud but unfortunately some people are ruining parts of it during certain times of the day.

“We believe in a prosperous town centre which is friendly, safe and accessible to everyone at all times.

“That’s why we are committed to helping to banish this anti-social behaviour.”

Currently there is a Designated Public Place Order (DPPO) for the town centre where alcohol can only be seized if a person is acting in an antisocial manner. No police action can be taken if they hand over the alcohol.

An application is being drawn up to restrict street drinking as part of a package of measures to curb anti-social-behaviour, including begging and urinating, to replace the current DPPO when it expires in October 2017.

There will need to be a consultation process to discuss the application content before new measures are authorised and introduced.

Consideration would also need to be taken around ensuring the correct area was covered, about the costs of the signage required as well as the ability to enforce it.

To report incidents, visit http://www.wellingboroughchamber.co.uk/no-drinking-zone-campaign/.