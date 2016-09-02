Camera survey planned for frequently-flooded Kettering street

Council bosses are planning to carry out a camera survey of a Kettering street which has been hit by flooding on numerous occasions.

The bottom of Lower Street has been underwater a number of times this year, as recently as last week after a bout of heavy rain.

The cause of the flooding is not yet known – so Northants County Council will investigate the drains this month.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Investigations are being carried out by the council and partners to identify the cause of flooding in Lower Street, Kettering.

“We have been trying to minimise disruption to the travelling public by making sure investigations are as low-key as possible and will carry out a camera survey to try to identify the cause.

“Currently there are no property flooding issues and the standing water dissipates after a period of time.”

Ivan Humphrey, who lives in nearby Railway View, said: “Just 10 minutes of heavy rain is enough to flood the whole area, with fountains of water springing up through some of the many drains, indicating that there is a blockage somewhere in the drainage system.

“This has happened at least a dozen times so far this year.”