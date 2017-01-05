Camera and lens stolen from Corby skate park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a camera was stolen from Corby’s Adrenaline Alley.

The Canon 600D and accompanying Samsung Fisheye lens were stolen at some point between 6pm and 9pm on Wednesday, December 28, from the skate park in Priors Haw Road.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the camera being stolen or who may have been offered the items for sale.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.