Cafe set to open its doors at Rushden Lakes this week

A cafe is due to open its doors to customers at Rushden Lakes this week.

Jamaica Blue, which offers a range of coffees and contemporary café dishes with a twist, will be opening in a unit near the boardwalk area.

The unit where Jamaica Blue will be opening

A message posted on the official Rushden Lakes Facebook page said: “We’re excited to announce that Jamaica Blue UK are set to open at Rushden Lakes on Thursday.

“They’ll be serving up brunch and their coffee from the Blue Mountains of Jamaica.”

Jamaica Blue will be joining the list of places for shoppers to go to for food and drink, including Wildwood, Bewiched, Patisserie Valerie and Eden at House of Fraser which are already open.

Other restaurants set to open at Rushden Lakes in the future include Bill’s, Wagamama and Pizza Express.

According to the official Rushden Lakes website, Bill’s is set to open on October 23.