Last chance to vote for Northamptonshire groups to win £1,000 Mick George Skip of Gold

It’s your last chance to vote for the winner of the Mick George Skip Of Gold competition.

Nominations for the worthy causes have been received and now your last chance to vote for the club or group you think best deserves the £1,000 prize put up by competition sponsors Mick George Limited.

The nominations were received from a wide variety of local sports teams and community initiatives, including football teams, schools, playgroups, scout groups and community organisations.

The voting lines are open now and will not be closing until Thursday September 3.

Voting lines are open 27th July 2017 and close 30th August 2017.

The organisation that receives the most votes from each category will be awarded the Prize Fund, with the Winner announced September 7th 2017.

Visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/nptongoldvote to vote for your winner from the following shortlist:

1. Bozeat Community Hall Trust

2. Jen’s Hedgehog Rescue Corby

3. Rothersthorpe Community Space Project

4. Nene Valley Community Action

5. Great Doddington Village Pre-School

6. Rugby and Northampton Athletics Foundation

7. Cold Ashby Playing Fields Association

8. Weedon Football Club

9. AFC Hackleton

10. Pitsford Village Hall

11. Northampton Saints Sports Club

12. Treads Cycle Club - Northampton

13. Northants Association for the Blind - Rushden Branch

14. Kettering FC

15. 7th Northampton Boys’ Brigade

16. Duston and Upton Team Parish

17. Corby kingswood juniors FC

18. Ashby Athletic Football Club

19. Santos Panthers Football Club

20. The Daisy Chain Club - Northampton

21. Northampton ON Chenecks FC

22. Northants Knights American Football Club

23. Aspire FC

24. Hackleton School Association

25. Corby Nightlight

26. Brook farm animal sanctuary

27. Lings Disabilities Gymnastics Club

28. Cogenhoe Panthers FC

29. Jumpz Gymnastics

30. Corby Hellenic Fisher YFC

31. 2nd Deanshanger Scout Group

32. AFC Rushden and Diamonds Community Benefit Society

33. Northampton Mens Own RFC

34. Helmdon Sports Club

35. Northampton Whyte Melville Bowling Club

36. 17th Kettering Scout Group

37. Ringstead Heritage Group