Business Club Northants wins award for second year in a row

The Business Club Northants has been crowned the Best Networking Group of the Year in Northamptonshire for the second year in a row at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards.

The award category, which was created to recognise the important part networking plays in the sales and marketing strategies of local businesses, saw fierce competition this year from finalists Trainers Network Northamptonshire, Onefoursix’s Lunch and Learn programme and Kettering Business Network.

Judges were impressed by the club’s longevity, the numbers attracted to its monthly events in Towcester, Kettering and Northampton, and its vision for the future, which was demonstrated at the end of October with the launch of a second Business Club in Buckinghamshire.

Mike Willis, who founded The Business Club Northants in 2007, said: “I am so proud that The Business Club Northants has won the Best Networking Group award for the second year in a row.

“This means so much to all of us involved with the Club and could not come at a better time for us as we celebrate our 10 year anniversary and the launch of The Business Club Bucks.”

The Business Club Northants is hosting a celebratory gala dinner at Kettering Park Hotel to mark its 10th birthday on Saturday (November 11), and tickets are still available.

The event is open to all (not just members of The Business Club) and will feature welcome drinks, a three-course dinner, magician, comedy and a charity auction, followed by entertainment from pianist Lincoln Noel and live band Pure Genius.

Mr Willis added: “Looking back on 10 years of helping people in Northamptonshire to enjoy building their business through networking, I think the key to our continued success is the fact that we meet in the evenings, after a day’s work, when people are more relaxed.

“Our Gala dinner – which is in support of Cransley Hospice – not only gives us a great night out, but celebrates our first ten years and is a way of saying ‘thank you’ to our local community and giving something back.”

To purchase tickets for the gala dinner, contact Mike Willis on 01604 529173 or email mike.willis@thebusinessclubnorthants.co.uk.

To find out more about The Business Club Northants, visit www.thebusinessclubnorthants.co.uk.