Search

Business brains boost baby unit appeal

editorial image

Members of the Kettering Business Network put their thinking caps on to raise money for KGH’s Special Care Baby Unit.

Fundraising assistant Maxine Andrews said: “Through the incredible hard work put in by Robyn Allen, and the endless kindness and generosity of everyone who is part of the Kettering Business Network, we are currently at a total of £3,610 towards an AccuVein device for the unit. This device will mean doctors are able to insert cannulas into the hands of our poorly babies a lot more quickly and easily.

“We still need an additional £390 to be able to purchase the AccuVein – if you would like to help to support towards this, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/scbuquiznight or call me on 01536 491569.”