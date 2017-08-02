Burton Latimer teenager volunteers at Passchendaele commemorations

A Burton Latimer student has described her time volunteering at the Passchendaele commemorations.

Chantelle Rowe, 18, has been in Belgium helping out at the events to mark the 100th anniversary of the First World War battle, which saw more than 500,000 soldiers killed.

Chantelle (six from the left, middle row) with other NCS volunteers

Chantelle, who has just completed her A-Levels at Latimer Arts College and is set to go to university in Chichester, says it was an emotional experience.

She said: “I was there for the whole week with the National Citizen Service, who selected 100 graduates to help with the running of things.

“It was a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m able to say I’ve been a part of it.

“I’ve never been anywhere like it before and it was quite a shock seeing so many graves.

“It was quite an emotional time.”

Chantelle was responsible for looking after the wreaths which VIPs laid at the site.

During her time there she met television presenter Dan Snow and Gen Nick Carter of the British Army.