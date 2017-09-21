Burton Latimer man jailed for historic child sex offences

A Burton Latimer man has been jailed for child sex offences which took place in the 1980s.

Peter John Lancaster, 48, was found guilty of one count of buggery, one count of indecency with a child and three counts of indecent assault on a male.

Today (Thursday), Lancaster was jailed for eight years at Warwick Crown Court.

The sentencing comes after an investigation by Warwickshire Police into allegations of sexual offences that happened between November 1983 and November 1987 in the Priors Marston area, six miles south of Daventry, when the defendant was aged 14 to 18 years old.

PSI Andy Smith of Leamington CID said: “The nature of these offences can have an incredibly damaging effect on the victim and I hope that today’s sentence gives the victim some form of closure.

“I would like to praise the support and courage of the victim throughout this investigation and hope that members of the public are reassured that all sexual offences are taken very seriously by Warwickshire Police, irrespective of when they took place, and will be thoroughly investigated.”