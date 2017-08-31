Burton Latimer curry house takes Northants Telegraph competition title again

A Burton Latimer restaurant has taken the Northants Telegraph’s ‘Curry House of the Year’ crown for the second year running.

Nazreen, in Burton Latimer’s High Street, beat dozens of other brilliant balti houses to take top spot in our annual competition.

It also took the title last year and manager Chand Miah was delighted to win again.

He said: “On behalf of Nazreen we would firstly like to express our gratitude and sincere to our guests for voting us as the best.

“We are honoured to have won this prestigious award, Curry House of the Year, for the second year running.

“It is a true source of pride for the entire team and we are pleased to be able to meet the expectations of our guests and excel beyond.

“We look forward to welcoming guests new and old who enjoy fine Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine and look forward to your continued support and sharing our motto, A Passion for India.”

Nazreen is ranked at 17 out of 166 restaurants in the Kettering area on TripAdvisor with 127 ‘excellent’ reviews.

Second place in our competition went to Voujon in Wellingborough’s Cambridge Street, which has re-opened as Zing Indo Grill and Restaurant since our competition ended.

Third place went to Exotic Dining in Newland Street in Kettering.