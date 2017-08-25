Burton Latimer care provider given ‘outstanding’ rating

A Burton Latimer care provider has been graded as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Patrick Court, in Duke Street, was praised by inspectors who visited earlier this year.

The service, which is run by Nottingham Community Housing Association Limited, provides care for people living in their own homes across two sites in Northamptonshire.

Rob Assall-Marsden, CQC’s head of inspection for adult social care in the central region, said: “Our inspection team was really impressed by the level of care and support offered to people at Patrick Court, which we found gave them an enhanced sense of quality of life and well-being.

“Staff worked in innovative ways to enable people to have meaningful experiences and to become active members of the local community.

“They were empowered to work creatively and to develop positive therapeutic relationships with people.

“People were supported to make their accommodation a comfortable home for them and they were able to access information in a format that enabled them to make decisions about their care.

“We found people were put at the heart of the service, staff were committed to helping people to live varied and fulfilled lives and those using the service were supported to achieve their aspirations and have new experiences.

“Staff demonstrated the provider’s values of offering person centred care that respected people as individuals and those being cared for and their relatives told us the service consistently achieved exceptional outcomes for people.

“All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated outstanding.

Inspectors found staff were caring and compassionate and people were being provided with safe, responsive, caring, effective and well-led care.

Under the CQC’s programme of inspections, all adult social care services are being given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Patrick Court is rated outstanding for being responsive and well-led, and good for being safe, effective and caring.

Andrea Sutcliffe, chief inspector of adult social care, said: “The quality of care which our inspectors found here was exceptional and I am very pleased that we can celebrate the service’s achievements.

“An outstanding service is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment.

“I would like to thank and congratulate everyone involved.”