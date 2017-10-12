Burst water main affecting properties in Rushden

People in Rushden may be having low pressure or no water at all due to a burst main.

Properties across the town have been affected by issues with the water supply this morning (Thursday).

A message on the Anglian Water website says: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Rushden may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

“We’ve got a burst main in your area that we’re working hard to get fixed so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.”

The water firm is hoping to have it fixed by 1pm, but will keep people updated on its website.