Burglars target perfume in Northampton pharmacy raid

Raiders took perfume from a Northampton pharmacy in an overnight burglary.

Lloyds Pharmacy in Wellingborough Road, near to Barry Road, Abington, was broken into at about 2.55am this morning, when two burglars forced the front door open.

Once inside they took perfume before making off in a car being driven by a third person.

It is believed a taxi driver was passing the scene when the offenders were leaving the building and officers would like to speak to them or anyone else who may have any information about this incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.