Burglars steal cash from Kettering gym

Burglars caused extensive damage to a Kettering gym before stealing money from inside.

The incident took place between 7.45pm on Friday, November 24, and 7am the following morning at A1 Fitness in Telford Way.

A police spokesman said cash in the region of £100-£200 was stolen.

A post on the A1 Fitness Facebook page said: “We remain strong and positive and will not allow anyone to bring us down.”

The gym is back open for business today (Monday).

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.