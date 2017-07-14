Burglars steal cash and wedding rings from Burton Latimer house

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of items were stolen from a house in Burton Latimer.

A house in Station Road was burgled at some point between 6.30am and 10.20am yesterday (Thursday).

The offenders broke in through the back door and stole various items, including a Hudl tablet, a passport, cash and two gold wedding rings with distinctive chevron markings.

They left through the front door.

The area would have been busy with traffic during the morning and officers are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.