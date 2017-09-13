Burglars break into Northamptonshire home before making motorbike getaway

Helmet-wearing burglars broke into a Northamptonshire village home before speeding away with a haul of jewellery.

The property in Earls Barton was broken into on Thursday, August 31 by two people wearing full visor helmets.

Police have not issued an appeal for witnesses until today, however.

The pair forced entry to the building on Mears Ashby road at around 12:45, before stealing jewellery and driving away on a blue Yamaha bike.

They made off in the direction of Earls Barton.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about th incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.