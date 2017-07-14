Burglars assault woman in Wellingborough

Two burglars assaulted a woman after forcing their way into her Wellingborough home.

The two men forced their way into the property in The Banks at about 4.10pm yesterday (Thursday, July 13).

They were challenged by the victim and assaulted her before making off.

The men were both white, under 5ft 10in and slim. They were wearing black clothing.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.