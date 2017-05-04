Burglar uses cat flap to steal keys and break into house in village near Wellingborough

A burglar managed to get keys through the cat flap before letting themself in and stealing items from a house in Hardwick.

The burglary took place sometime between 11.55pm on Tuesday (May 2) and 7.30am yesterday morning (Wednesday).

A police spokesman said: “Someone used an implement through the cat flap of a property in Hardwick village to take keys and gain entry.

“A coat and handbag were taken and the coat and paperwork from the handbag were found in the garden and in the churchyard behind the property.”

Any witnesses to the burglary can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.