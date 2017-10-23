Burglar stole money from Northampton home while accomplice distracted occupier

A Northampton resident was the victim of a distraction burglary last week which resulted in a significant amount of cash being stolen.

Between 8pm and 8.45pm on Wednesday, October 18, there was a knock at the door of an address in West Paddock Court, Northampton.

The occupier opened the door and a man asked to come in and check the water pressure, claiming there had been problems at a neighbouring property.

While this was happening, another person went upstairs, took the money and poured cleaning fluids over the areas they had searched.

The first offender, who knocked at the door, is described as a 45 to 50-year-old, 6ft 2in man with a medium build, wearing a woollen peaked hat with a checked pattern and a blue jacket with the word ‘Pine’ on the front.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

MORE STORIES FROM THE CHRON:

- Boy, aged 14, stabbed robbery victim four times in Northampton as friend brandished machete

- Cobblers to reduce prices for next month's FA Cup clash

- IN COURT: Full list of people sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court