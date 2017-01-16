Burglar caught in the act in Corby house

A man was disturbed while breaking into a house in Corby.

He entered the building in Shannon Court, Corby, at about 2.15pm on Thursday, January 12, through a closed but unlocked front door.

He left empty-handed after being disturbed by the householder, who came downstairs to find him in the hallway.

The man is believed to have made off on foot.

He is described as white, about 5ft 11in to 6ft, slim and in his late 20s.

He was wearing a black jumper and a black woolly hat.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.