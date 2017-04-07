Bumper weekend of fundraising for Corby hospice

Supporters have helped raise more than £2,500 in just 24 hours with two events for Lakelands Hospice.

The first of a series of Come Dine with Lakelands took place at Maamalicious in Corby town centre on Friday night.

The fundraiser at Maamalicious in Corby

Tickets cost £15 and diners were able to choose from a range of dishes on offer during the evening, including rice and peas, jerk chicken, yam, plantain and curried goat.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for Lakelands Hospice, said: “A massive thank you to Nana and Godwin Konadu and their team at Maamalicious Afro Caribbean restaurant for being such fantastic hosts for our first Come Dine with Lakelands event.

“Thank you to everyone who came along and supported this event, we raised £494 on the night.” Marina said the food was ‘absolutely delicious’ alongside the afro and Caribbean beats, the limbo dancing and the Maamalicious cocktails and punch which all helped create a truly authentic experience.

And she added: “Every single guest had a truly fabulous night.”

The fundraiser was the first of three Come Dine with Lakelands events taking place this year, with future fundraisers being held at mediterranean restaurant Olive on July 6 and Oriental Fusion on November 1.

But the fundraising didn’t stop there as more than £2,000 was raised at the hospice’s Spring fair, which was held the following day on Saturday.

Marina said: “Thank you to everyone who came to our Spring fair.

“We raised a whopping £2,272.88.

“Thank you to all of our wonderful volunteers, performers and stallholders for making it such a fabulous event.”

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

For more information about the hospice and its work, click here or like their page by searching for Lakelands Hospice on Facebook.