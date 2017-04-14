Broughton pub raising money for intensive care unit with beer festival

A pub is promising ‘more real ales than you can shake a tankard at’ with its three-day beer festival.

The real ale will be flowing at The Red Lion in Broughton during its beer festival which starts at the end of the month.

As well as a selection of real ales, there will be ciders, snacks and live local music throughout the weekend.

Money raised by the event, which will include a family fun day on the Sunday (April 30), will go to the intensive care unit at Kettering General Hospital.

Landlady Pippa Wiggins said: “When I was in there last year they were brilliant with myself and my family so it would be great to give something back.”

Pippa is hoping people will support them by going along to the beer festival for just a few hours or for the whole weekend. She is also appealing for any people or companies who would like to sponsor a barrel for £30 or donate raffle and auction prizes.

Anyone who sponsors a barrel will have their name included in the beer festival brochure.

If you would like to sponsor a barrel or donate a prize, call the pub on 01536 790239 or send an email to info@redlionbroughton.co.uk.

The beer festival is taking place from Friday, April 28, to Monday, May 1.