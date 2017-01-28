‘Bring on the bling’ at this year’s Crazy Hats walk in Kettering

Walkers are being urged to ‘bring on the bling’ at the 15th Crazy Hats sponsored walk.

The annual five-mile fundraiser returns to Wicksteed Park in Kettering on Sunday, April 2.

People of all ages are invited to sign up for the walk, which starts at 10.30am and will help raise thousands of pounds to go towards improving breast cancer care at both Kettering and Northampton general hospitals.

Crazy Hats founder Glennis Hooper said: “We are just as excited about organising our 15th walk as we were for the first – the adrenalin rush has started and it‘s lovely that it is now a very prominent point of discussion and people are talking about it, telling me they want to get a team together, telling me why they want to do it, telling me our work is so, so needed.

“To put such an event on is hard work, but that slides into the background when you listen to the excitement and support from people.

“Can we make the magical 3,000 entry?

“There is no reason why we shouldn’t, not when you think of how many people locally whose lives have been affected by breast cancer.

“We are also thrilled that for the tenth year running Avon have sponsored the event to the sum of £10,000 which enables us to provide t-shorts and goody bags for all walkers.

“JHAI will be sponsoring the ‘very different’ walk medals this year, AO Copy in Wellingborough has sponsored the majority of the printing and other local companies are coming on board to see how they can help us.

“It really is a community event.”

Walkers are encouraged to wear hats of all shapes, sizes and colours, although Glennis from Wellingborough would also love to see some ‘bling’ included with this year’s headwear.

Glennis added: “For the first time in the walk’s history Wicksteed Park, who generously allow us to use their facilities, will be open to the public.

“They are confident that this will enhance the walk in many, many ways and we agree with them.”

Entry forms are now available from the Crazy Hats office or they can be downloaded from the charity website.

Walkers can also register online.

Late entries will also be accepted on the day, although it helps the charity if people register beforehand so they know the numbers.

Dogs are welcome to take part in the walk with their owners, although they must be on leads.

For further details about the walk call 01933 442099 or email crazyhats@btconnect.com.