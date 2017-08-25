Brigstock Post Office to re-open

Post Office services are to return to a village near Corby.

Brigstock’s branch in High Street closed in August 2016.

The Post Office is now in a position to restore a service and it says the establishment of a hosted service presents the best possible solution.

The postmaster from Thrapston Post Office will run the service on a Monday from 11am to 1pm.

The new service is due to begin on September 11.

However, this does not affect a six-week period of the public consultation which is ongoing until October 6.

Post Office area network operations manager Sarah Cottrell said: “The establishment of a hosted service presents the best possible solution in Brigstock and we hope that the community will make good use of the service.”