Brigstock Post Office to re-open

Post Office services are to return to a village near Corby.
Brigstock’s branch in High Street closed in August 2016.
The Post Office is now in a position to restore a service and it says the establishment of a hosted service presents the best possible solution.
The postmaster from Thrapston Post Office will run the service on a Monday from 11am to 1pm.
The new service is due to begin on September 11.
However, this does not affect a six-week period of the public consultation which is ongoing until October 6.
Post Office area network operations manager Sarah Cottrell said: “The establishment of a hosted service presents the best possible solution in Brigstock and we hope that the community will make good use of the service.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Northamptonshire Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.