Brigstock man retires after 50 years at same company

A workshop supervisor from Brigstock has taken retirement after 50 years service.

Neil Hawkins started with Scotts of Thrapston at the age of 15 having started out as an apprentice in machinery.

He follows in his father’s footsteps, Albert William Hawkins, who also clocked up 50 years service working as a stone mason with Northamptonshire County Council.

He said: “I will miss everyone so much, but I’m really pleased to have achieved 50 years in the industry.

“I will take away with me so many fond memories.

“Scotts of Thrapston has been a very good company to work for, so I have never felt the need to move on.

“It works both ways – if you are loyal and hard-working the company looks after you.”

Neil now looks forward to catching up on his gardening and has a three-week holiday to New Zealand to look forward to post retirement.

Scotts chairman David Scott said: “Fifty years with one company is a fantastic achievement and it is a testament to the atmosphere and great working environment we offer at Scotts of Thrapston.

“Neil has devoted his entire career to our business and is hugely respected and admired.

“He has been an outstanding member of the team for many years.

“Neil will be missed by his colleagues and we wish him a very happy retirement.”

Scotts of Thrapston, which was established in 1920, employs more than 100 people at its Bridge Street headquarters.

It makes specialist timber products including summerhouses, stables, pavilions, outbuildings, timber doors, windows, bespoke joinery, roof trusses and education buildings.