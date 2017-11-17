Brick thrown through window of house in Corby

A brick was used to smash the window of a house in Corby.

The incident happened at about 12.30am today (Friday) at a house in Gainsborough Road in the town.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Someone threw half a brick through the victim’s rear window, causing it to smash.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the criminal damage can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.