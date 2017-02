The A45 has been closed in both directions due to a serious accident involving two cars in Northamptonshire this evening.

The incident, which was first reported just after 8.20pm, happened on the A45 at Earls Barton and roads have now been closed in both directions from Great Billing and Wilby Way.

All emergency services are at the scene.

Highways England have advised that motorists should allow for additional travelling time when heading to their destination.

Diversion routes are now in place.