BREAKING NEWS: Three men jailed for their part in 'audacious' kidnap bid of man in Northampton

Three men who tried to kidnap a man out cycling on his bike in Northampton were jailed today.

The 41-year-old victim was cycling in Maidencastle, Northampton, at lunchtime on Saturday, November 19, when he was approached by two men who dragged him off his bike.

The victim was then forced into a car where a third offender was waiting. He was threatened and attempts were made to detain him in the vehicle, however, the victim managed to break free and seek help.

Three people were arrested a short time later in connection with the incident and were today sentenced for their part in the incident.

A fourth man was sentenced for conspiring to pervert the course of justice in relation to the incident.

A trial into in the incident concluded last week and all four men were sentenced at Northampton Crown Court today, Friday, November 24.

Detective Inspector Lee McBride, from Operation Worcester, a campaign to tackle gangs in Northamptonshire, said: “This was an audacious move by people who I believe were determined to cause significant injury to the victim.

“Crossman and Collins pulled him into their car, where Daahir was waiting for him. Daahir then chased the victim when he managed to escape the vehicle and orchestrated a campaign of harassment of the victim. Daahir worked with Gaawo to harass the victim in a bid to get him to withdraw his statement to police.”

Operation Worcester aims to tackle those people involved in drugs and gangs in Northamptonshire and has seen a significant number of people convicted of serious violence offences in the last 18 months.

DI McBride added: “We are committed to tackling those people who carry out serious offences such as this which have a significant impact on the victims and local community.

“We want to make Northamptonshire a difficult place for criminal gangs such as this to operate, and hope these convictions show that we will do everything in our power to gain the evidence needed to help convict offenders.”

Anyone with information about gangs or drug-related crime can call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.