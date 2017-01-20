BREAKING NEWS: Three 14-year-old boys arrested over stabbings in Northampton

Three 14-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with a serious of stabbings in Northampton earlier this week.

The boys are being questioned in relation to a number of robberies that took place in the Lumbertubs and Thorplands area of Northampton, yesterday and Wednesday.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The arrests were made yesterday evening (Thursday, January 18), following reports of a further incident in Billing Brook Road at about 5.30pm, when a man in his 40s was threatened with a knife.

"The boys are currently in police custody.

"We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this incident and those on Wednesday evening, in which three people sustained stab wounds. They all took place between 5pm and 7pm in Waterview Walk, Lings Way, Billing Brook Road, in an underpass near Crestwood Road, and on a footpath near Lumbertubs lake," the spokesman added.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.