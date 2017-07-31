BREAKING NEWS: Third man from Wellingborough charged after 'noxious substance' was thrown over people

A third man from Wellingborough has been charged in connection with an incident where a group of four people were splashed with an unknown substance last weekend.

Ijuha Stirling-Campbell, 20, from Commercial Way, Wellingborough, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning, charged with four counts of administering a noxious substance.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, 23 August, alongside Jake Price, 22 and Taishon Whittaker, 26, both also from Wellingborough, who were charged in connection with the incident last week.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Four people were splashed with a noxious substance, not believed to be acid, during the incident which took place at around 4.45am on Sunday, July 23, on the Drapery, Northampton.

"Stirling-Campbell was arrested on Saturday, July 28," he added.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.